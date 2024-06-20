Valley Music Hall of Fame honors 5 musicians

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local musicians have been inducted into Central California history.

The Valley Music Hall of Fame honored five musicians Wednesday night at northwest Fresno's Tap and Cellar.

This is the fourth round of inductions into the program.

The Valley Music Hall of Fame was created to celebrate and honor significant musical contributions from communities between Merced to Bakersfield.

John Chookasian spoke to Action News about what the honor means to him.

"This is the first time I received something from my hometown, Fresno, which I've lived in almost 35 years now," he said. "I'm humbled and honored. Can't tell you how great it feels."

The Valley Music Hall of Fame is working to establish a physical location.

You can find the list of this year's nominations on their website.