Vendors speak out following downtown Fresno's Arthop changes for August

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On every first Thursday of the month, vendors have set up along Fulton Street for Arthop. Music could also be heard.

"It's kind of the best part about Downtown Fresno," said Vanna Vandal, an artist and vendor at Arthop. "It's literally run by the artists, for the artists."

It's been a chance for people not only to check out the art inside downtown galleries but also for local artists to showcase their work outside.

"I'm always a vendor outside," said Vandal "Because that's where I want to be. That's where the fun's at. That's where the music's at."

On Friday, Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias announced that next month's Arthop will be held completely indoors. The announcement is being met with some pushback.

Lewis Everk, a local business owner in Fresno, worries that this will hurt the small businesses that depend on Arthop for their livelihood.

"When you take an event of this magnitude and you stop it," said Evrek, "it's very hard to rebound and get that back to what it was before and that's my biggest fear."

Everk believes the pause on the outdoor activities at Arthop will hurt the downtown area, setting it back by 15 to 20 years.

Councilmember Arias said the heat is one of the factors for pushing the event indoors.

But vendors and businesses don't agree.

"If heat was the factor, then I think heat should be the factor city-wide," said Everk.

"I feel like they should leave it to the discussion of the people who want to be out there because it an at will event," said Vandal. "I feel like it's taking away people's rights."

But it's not just about the hot weather.

Action News spoke with Councilmember Arias. He said they want to make Arthop more organized and safer for not only the vendors but also the families who attend the event.

"The goal here is to create some consistent rules for everyone who participates in outdoor activities during Arthop," said Arias.

"So that we can keep the sidewalks clear, keep everyone safe and keep the traffic running into pedestrians. We have 15,000 people and no additional officers."

Arias said while there have no been major incidents, there have been a few close calls.

Arthop is an unpermitted event. Vendors registered with the city are being alerted of the changes.

Code enforcement will also be out on August 1st.

"What we're seeing a lot of, is vendors from outside the area of Fresno," said Arias. "We want to make sure we prioritize Fresno businesses."

Arias said they're hoping to bring back the outdoor activities for September's Arthop.

Councilmember Arias also told Action News he met with business owners on Friday to talk about the changes for next month and adds it was a very constructive conversation.

He adds he's also hoping to hear from the people who are vendors at Arthop and get their feedback.

