Veterans taking part in 30th Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley's 30th Honor Flight is set to take off on the trip of a lifetime.

Veterans and their families are gathering at about 5:30 am Monday for a send-off celebration.

The group of veterans will travel to Washington, D.C., where they will visit the memorials like the World War II, Korean and Vietnam Memorials, commemorating their service.

The plane departs at 8:15 am Monday.

The Central Valley Honor Flight is a non-profit organization, and trips such as this one are made possible by donations.

The veterans will return Wednesday, and you are welcome to join them when they return to give our heroes the welcome home they deserve.

