Veterans taking part in 31st Central Valley Honor Flight

Once again, our heroes from across Central California will fly to Washington, D.C.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Valley veterans will take their "trip of a lifetime" courtesy of the Central Valley Honor Flight.

The veterans will gather Monday morning at Fresno Yosemite International Airport for a special sendoff, then they'll fly to DC.

There, the vets will visit the memorials honoring their service, from the World War II memorial to the Vietnam, Korean and Iwo Jima memorials.

They'll also check out Arlington National Cemetery, then return to Fresno this Wednesday.

When they return, they'll be greeted with a hero's welcome at FYI.

You're invited to help welcome our heroes this Wednesday at the airport, when they arrive at 6 pm.

You're asked to arrive early to help welcome our heroes.

