Video captures fight leading up to stabbing at Tulare Christmas parade

Holiday chaos at a Christmas parade in Tulare left families shaken and police searching for suspects after one man was stabbed on Thursday night.

Holiday chaos at a Christmas parade in Tulare left families shaken and police searching for suspects after one man was stabbed on Thursday night.

Holiday chaos at a Christmas parade in Tulare left families shaken and police searching for suspects after one man was stabbed on Thursday night.

Holiday chaos at a Christmas parade in Tulare left families shaken and police searching for suspects after one man was stabbed on Thursday night.

TULARE Calif. (KFSN) -- Holiday chaos at a Christmas parade in Tulare left families shaken and police searching for suspects after one man was stabbed on Thursday night.

A group of men were caught on camera throwing punches and chairs at each other while children screamed and ran away.

Tulare police say initial reports of a shooting caused the crowd to panic.

They confirm that no shots were fired, but one man was stabbed during the fight and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"So, it's very tragic that something that is supposed to be an event where the community goes and has a good time and children are able to see Santa Claus turns into something like this just because of the actions of a few individuals," said Tulare Police Sgt. Rosa Moreno.

Sergeant Rosa Moreno says they are extremely grateful for the swift response by the school district, helping families reunite following the chaos.

Police say active shooter training also helped keep kids safe.

"We had a lot of calls regarding children leaving the area and sheltering in places, such as churches and other buildings so I think the training they received at school regarding active shooting kicked in for them as a natural instinct and they were able to seek cover," explained Sgt. Moreno.

While city leaders say the team effort between themselves, the school district and police was successful, they're left with questions about whether or not to move the event to daytime next year.

"It's much easier to get away and to hide in the darkness than in the day time, the con is it's harder for folks to get to an event in the day time than night time, so those are all things we're gonna weigh," said Tulare City Manager Marc Mondell.

At this point, police are still searching for those involved and ask anyone with information to come forward.

City officials say they will start planning next year's holiday parade in January and will discuss all possible options for the 2025 Christmas parade.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.