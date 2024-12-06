Detectives say they suspect a gang-related fight had broken out leading up to the stabbing.

Man hospitalized after stabbing near Tulare Christmas parade, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed near the Christmas parade in Tulare on Thursday night.

The stabbing happened around 7:40 pm in the downtown area.

Tulare police say it was originally reported to be a shooting, but have since clarified that no shots were fired.

Officers say a man in his 20s was stabbed during a large fight, which is suspected to be gang-related.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Police worked to reunite parents and children after they were separated during the chaos.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Tulare Police Department.

