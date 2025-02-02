Vigil held for Madeline Rose Cuevas in Kings County

A vigil was held Saturday night for Madeline Rose Cuevas, the mother of two who was shot and killed earlier this week.

A vigil was held Saturday night for Madeline Rose Cuevas, the mother of two who was shot and killed earlier this week.

A vigil was held Saturday night for Madeline Rose Cuevas, the mother of two who was shot and killed earlier this week.

A vigil was held Saturday night for Madeline Rose Cuevas, the mother of two who was shot and killed earlier this week.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vigil was held Saturday night for Madeline Rose Cuevas, the mother of two who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Family members and the community of Home Garden gathered outside of Cuevas' home to honor her.

Her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, is suspected of shooting and killing her and taking their two-year-old and three-year-old daughters.

Detectives believe the shooting happened sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kings County kids found safe, father in custody for mother's murder, officials say

The young mother's body wasn't found until 4 pm Tuesday, giving Maldonado-Cruz about a 15-hour head start on authorities.

The FBI began tracking Maldonado-Cruz's cellphone, finding that he had already crossed the border into Mexico.

The sheriff's office worked with authorities in Mexico and Maldonado-Cruz's mother to negotiate with him about returning the girls.

On Thursday, Maldonado-Cruz handed himself and the girls over to law enforcement at the border crossing in San Ysidro, just south of San Diego.

The two girls are now safe and staying with family.

Investigation underway after Cuevas' home burglarized

The Kings County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Madeline Rose Cuevas' home.

Cuevas' father says his daughter's home was burglarized Thursday night and deputies say someone entered the home through at back window.

Kings County Deputies are searching for the suspect involved.