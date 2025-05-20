Visalia man arrested for shooting and killing neighbors dogs

A Visalia man has been arrested for shooting and killing at least two of his neighbor's dogs.

A Visalia man has been arrested for shooting and killing at least two of his neighbor's dogs.

A Visalia man has been arrested for shooting and killing at least two of his neighbor's dogs.

A Visalia man has been arrested for shooting and killing at least two of his neighbor's dogs.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man has been arrested for shooting and killing at least two of his neighbor's dogs.

On Monday, officers arrived at the home on Bridge Street to discover four dogs, all owned by a nearby resident, had been shot.

The suspect, 42-year-old Anthony Serrato, was found one street over on Garden and was taken into custody without incident.

At least one of the dogs was located in the backyard of Serrato's home.

An investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing.