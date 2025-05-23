She's also accused of using stolen funds for trips to casinos and Las Vegas, as well as shopping trips.

Visalia police captain pleads not guilty to embezzlement charges

The Visalia police captain charged with felony embezzlement and theft was formally arraigned on charges.

The Visalia police captain charged with felony embezzlement and theft was formally arraigned on charges.

The Visalia police captain charged with felony embezzlement and theft was formally arraigned on charges.

The Visalia police captain charged with felony embezzlement and theft was formally arraigned on charges.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia police captain charged with felony embezzlement and theft was formally arraigned on charges.

On Thursday, 51-year-old Luma Fahoum appeared before a judge and entered a not guilty plea.

She's accused of embezzling more than $58,000 from the department's explorer program.

She's also accused of using stolen funds for trips to casinos and Las Vegas, as well as shopping trips.

The crimes allegedly span from 2017 to 2023.

Fahoum has served with the Visalia Police Department since 1999.

In 2021, she made history as the first woman to become a captain in the department.

Her next court hearing is August 4.