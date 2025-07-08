Wanted fugitive found hiding in Chowchilla attic, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff's deputies tracked down and arrested a wanted fugitive using a somewhat unique method.
The search for 42-year-old Gary White began earlier this month.
He was wanted on two felony warrants related to domestic violence, vandalism and narcotics charges.
During a previous attempt to arrest White, investigators say he crashed his car and ran away.
On July 3, they learned he was at a home in Chowchilla.
They served a search warrant and deployed a drone inside the attic, where White was hiding.
He eventually surrendered and was booked into the Madera County jail.