Website ranks Fresno in top 20 of communities people are leaving

Fresno is among several California cities losing people to other states. PODS.com ranks Fresno in the top 20 communities where people are leaving.

Fresno is among several California cities losing people to other states. PODS.com ranks Fresno in the top 20 communities where people are leaving.

Fresno is among several California cities losing people to other states. PODS.com ranks Fresno in the top 20 communities where people are leaving.

Fresno is among several California cities losing people to other states. PODS.com ranks Fresno in the top 20 communities where people are leaving.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno is among several California cities losing people to other states.

PODS.com ranks Fresno in the top 20 communities where people are leaving.

Researchers say most of the cities on the list are in the West or Northeast, where a high cost of living, low housing affordability and overcrowding are driving out families.

California alone is home to seven cities in the top 20.

The cities seeing the most growth are Myrtle Beach and Ocala, Florida, Raleigh and Greenville, North Carolina, and Dallas, Texas.

