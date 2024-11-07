The balance of power in Congress could come down to Central California races.

What it means if the GOP controls House, Senate, and White House

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ballots are still being counted around the country in many tight races, but ABC News has projected Donald Trump will return to the White House and Republicans will take control of the Senate.

The GOP could also retain control of the House of Representatives and pick up more seats.

If that were to happen, UC Merced Political Science Professor Nate Monroe says it could open the door for more significant policy change wanted by the Trump Administration.

But that doesn't mean they won't face restrictions.

"I still wouldn't, you know, sort of write off the fact that some negotiation is going to have to happen in the Senate, at least on a lot of policy issues," said Monroe.

RELATED: Donald Trump wins 2nd term in historic return to White House

"I'm very curious to see how much of a role the Senate's, you know, minority protections play in terms of the filibuster, and some of the unanimous consent procedures that they have."

However, the same restrictions may not apply to higher-level judicial appointments.

"They have basically eliminated the possibility of filibusters for judicial appointments all the way now up to the Supreme Court," said Monroe.

"If you have control of, you know, 50 plus one in the Senate, and you've got the president of the same party aligned in terms of those nominations. Those judgeships are going to go."

RELATED: Maps show where presidential race and Senate, House balance of power stand

Monroe said this could apply to Supreme Court appointments, as well as Federal Bench vacancies in District Courts, and appellate courts.

Although the presidential term lasts four years, House seats only last two.

Monroe expects Republicans will want to have an agenda in place before they are sworn in so they can hit the ground running with new policy passing as much legislation as possible before the midterms.

He said because the balance of power in the House could come down to seats in the Central Valley, it could benefit our area.

RELATED: Key Central Valley races could shape who controls the House of Representatives

Monroe made suggestions on how those candidates may be kept in office if he were leading the individual parties.

"I'm going to make sure that those members who are really vulnerable and who are key in the last race and are going to be key again in the next race to keep the majority," said Monroe.

"I'm going to make sure that they have the resources they need. I'm going to make sure that they have influence on votes to make it so that their constituents are happy so that they're doing a good job so that they get reelected to keep that majority."

Monroe said that kind of power could bring our local issues to the forefront and bring more resources to the Central Valley.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.