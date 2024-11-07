All three of the races are rematches from the 2022 midterm elections, and each could change the balance of power in the House.

Key Central Valley races could shape who controls the House of Representatives

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The determining factor in which party will control the House of Representatives for the next two years could come down to three close races in the Central Valley.

In the north, a rematch between Republican Congressman John Duarte and Adam Gray.

Wednesday afternoon, Duarte was leading, with just 48% of the expected vote reporting.

The next returns for Merced County are not due out until Friday.

Both spoke about the politics of the district on election night

"At the end of the day, this district like every other district in the country is just looking for somebody who's going to focus on the district, not the political party," said Gray.

"I am the single most moderate Republican in congress. I vote my district, this is a swing district and I vote my district and I stand up for immigration reform. I stand up for common sense values to help the local communities. I don't get wrapped up around the axel of a bunch of socially conservative issues," said Duarte.

In the south, in California's 22nd congressional district, David Valadao is also leading Democrat Rudy Salas with 52 percent of the expected vote in.

Both were expected to be tight races.

More surprising is the race to represent the 21st district between Congressman Jim Costa and challenger, Republican Michael Maher.

Costa leads by just about a thousand votes, his tightest race in a decade.

His opponent is hoping to close the gap.

"I'm looking past party to solving the issues. For Fresno County, I fully expect that we're going to continue in a race that's only going to need to make up a couple thousand votes," said Maher.

Costa has sailed to victory in the last four elections, maintaining the only blue congressional district in the Central Valley.

Action News reached out to Congressman Costa for an interview about the election but at the time of the broadcast, we had not heard back yet.

