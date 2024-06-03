Wheel of Fortune contestant search at Tachi Palace Casino

Auditions were held at Tachi Palace Casino for the upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

Auditions were held at Tachi Palace Casino for the upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

Auditions were held at Tachi Palace Casino for the upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

Auditions were held at Tachi Palace Casino for the upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" traveled to Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore on Sunday, looking for contestants for the upcoming season with new host Ryan Seacrest.

Hundreds of people gathered, hoping to spin the iconic wheel.

Producers say the Central Valley is a prime location for auditioning fans of the show.

"The energy is so high, we can't wait to see what contestants we get out of today," said Maggie Sajak, Wheel of Fortune social media correspondent.

Sajak knows how special the game show is to fans and contestants alike.

"It's really more than just a game show audition to them," said Sajak. "I think just even having the chance for them to be here, be around fellow 'Wheel' watchers, meet some of our staff and crew, I think it's really just meaningful to people."

One of those people is Cindy Hernandez.

"Just walking in, and seeing the balloons, and seeing the little wheel, I was like okay, it's happening, this is real," said Hernandez.

Hernandez has been watching the show since she was a kid.

She says she would be excited for the opportunity to spin the wheel and grab one of the prize wedges.

"I would almost say it's like a dream come true, a childhood dream come true, yes," said Hernandez.

While Hernandez and others waited in line to audition, Sajak raffled off Wheel of Fortune-branded T-shirts, hats and keychains.

Harlan Giles drove all the way from Bakersfield to audition. He says he's also been watching Wheel of Fortune since childhood, and now he and his daughter watch it together.

"Thinking about the million dollar wedge, who doesn't want a million bucks," said Giles. "Even the trips, you know, there's just so many opportunities out there. It'd be a great experience. Words couldn't describe how it would be."

Producers say they are still accepting video auditions with applications online for the new season.