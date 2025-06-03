Rector Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Yokuts Valley

Fire crews are battling a fast-moving wildfire near of Rector Lane and Elwood Road in Yokuts Valley, with mandatory evacuations issued.

Dubbed the Rector Fire, the blaze was first reported Monday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire had grown to approximately 15 acres and was threatening nearby structures.

Fire commanders have requested five additional engines and another air tanker to assist in the firefighting efforts.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents on Crane Lane, located near Elwood Road and Silver Lane, north of Highway 180.

