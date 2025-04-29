'I am living my dream': Ramon Rodriguez talks 'Will Trent,' Puerto Rican culture

Joelle Garguilo sits down with Ramon Rodriguez to discuss living his dream playing Will Trent and his Puerto Rican culture.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- With "Will Trent" Season 3 nearing its end, and a fourth season on the way, Ramon Rodriguez continues to feel grateful - grateful for the chance to lead the hit show, to play a character he connects with so much, and to represent his culture proudly.

"I am living my dream," Rodriguez said, sitting in Casa Adela on the Lower East Side.

The Puerto Rican restaurant is a favorite of Rodriguez's. The actor shared that for him, "it makes you feel like you're back home."

Rodriguez brings his Puerto Rican heritage and pride into Will Trent, and that makes the experience even more special to him.

"I'm very proud to be able to say, like, as a Latino, as a Puerto Rican from the Lower East Side of New York City, we have a show that is portraying our people," Rodriguez said. "I love this. I love Will."

Looking ahead at the show's future, Rodriguez hopes to continue to explore Will Trent's Puerto Rican heritage and connections, especially since he and his character share these roots.

"We got to go to Puerto Rico in Season 2, which was incredible, but it was very quick," Rodriguez said. "I just know there's so much more to talk about there...I'd love to go and have him sort of search for his roots."

As for Rodriguez himself, those roots inform how he navigates this career in entertainment.

"I've had doors open for me," Rodriguez said. "I'm standing on the shoulders of a lot of incredible greats that have made this path a little bit easier.... I've got all kinds of goals and things I want to do, and there's a lot of work to be done."

Watch "Will Trent" Tuesday nights on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.