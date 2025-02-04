Witness captures video of shooting involving Merced County Sheriff's deputies that injured suspect

Witness Alexis Fronczak says watching Merced County Sheriff's deputies open fire on a suspect in Delhi on Saturday night was terrifying.

Witness Alexis Fronczak says watching Merced County Sheriff's deputies open fire on a suspect in Delhi on Saturday night was terrifying.

Witness Alexis Fronczak says watching Merced County Sheriff's deputies open fire on a suspect in Delhi on Saturday night was terrifying.

Witness Alexis Fronczak says watching Merced County Sheriff's deputies open fire on a suspect in Delhi on Saturday night was terrifying.

DELHI, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alexis Fronczak says she was just feet away when Merced County Deputies shot and wounded Juan Ibarra Rosales Saturday night in Delhi.

"That was outrageous to me. I'm just glad that the cops were able to maintain the situation," Fronczak said.

Fronczak recorded the intense moments. She says she was nervous she would be caught in the line of fire.

"Everyone drew their guns, was telling him to get out of the vehicle. He wasn't getting out, they started pounding on the window and instead of getting out, he drove through the gate," Fronczak said.

The gate to a business at Acacia and Stephens streets was still knocked down Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office says the video Fronczak recorded is now being reviewed by investigators.

"We're working through, you know, just piecing together all the information we have to make sure that we have a better view and understanding of the timelines of everything that took place," Michelle Oliver with the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.

The violent night started around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when someone reported a suspicious driver parked outside their home in Delhi.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooting and pursuit involving Merced County Sheriff's deputies injures suspect

Deputies tried contacting Ibarra-Rosales, but say he drove away leading to a chase.

"The crime scene was pretty spread out. So, we did have investigators and kind of a lot of different places," Oliver said.

Authorities say the suspect rammed his car into deputies' vehicles before first responders tried to detain him at Schendel Avenue and Stephens Street.

Four deputies ultimately opened fire on the suspect hitting him once in the shoulder.

They believe Ibarra-Rosales under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of the incident.

The sheriff's office adds the suspect is known to law enforcement but did not elaborate on that history.

Ibarra-Rosales is still listed as "stable" at the hospital.

He has yet to be booked in the Merced County Jail.

Authorities say once this investigation is complete, he is expected to face several criminal charges.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.