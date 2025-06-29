One woman dead after hit-and-run in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers with the California Highway Patrol are looking for the driver accused of a hit-and-run that left one woman dead in Fresno County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Adams Avenue near Cove Avenue, this is near the town of Orange Cove.

Officers say the woman was riding a bicycle on Adams when she was hit by a red Truck driving the same direction.

After the collision, authorities say the driver left the scene without stopping or calling for help.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers say the woman was not wearing a helmet, but did have a lighting device on the bike to increase her visibility.

Investigators with the CHP are now asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect's vehicle. They believe it is a red Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the truck should have damage to the right front of it.

Anyone with information on this fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact the Fresno area CHP office.