Woman hit and killed by car in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed by a car in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Merced Avenue near Bloss Avenue, just outside of Delhi, before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a 50-year-old man was driving north on Merced Avenue when a woman walking with a shopping cart on her right shoulder turned into the path of the car.

Investigators say due to the short distance, the driver was unable to brake or swerve and hit the woman.

She died at the scene.

The woman has not been identified, but authorities say she was 50 years old and from San Jose.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.