Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

Fresno Police say it happened before 10 pm Friday on Clinton Avenue near Orchard Street.

Officers say a driver in a white sedan was going west on Clinton when a 40-year-old woman stepped into the road.

She was hit and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the sedan stayed on the scene and cooperated.

It's unknown why the woman stepped onto the road.