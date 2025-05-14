Woman killed in fiery crash in northeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was killed in a fiery crash in northeast Fresno has been identified.

The video above is from a previous story and will be updated.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office says she is 21-year-old Khushmeet Mahal of Fresno.

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Friant and Shepherd just before 2 a.m. Friday, May 9.

RELATED: Woman killed in fiery crash caught on camera in northeast Fresno

Cameras captured Mahal's speeding BMW launching into the air and landing in a city work yard, with smoke billowing from the burning wreckage.

Police have not yet said if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

It happened just steps away from the memorial for 22-year-old Amaya Chenot, who was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver at the same intersection in 2023.