Woman killed in fiery crash involving big rig in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is revealing new details on a deadly crash that happened in Merced County.

Officers were called out to Highway 140 near Arboleda Drive at about 12:30 pm Tuesday.

They say a 31-year-old woman from Le Grand was driving a Honda at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 140.

Eyewitnesses told officers the woman was trying to pass slower vehicles by driving in the westbound lanes, where a big rig was also headed her way.

That's when authorities say the woman suddenly swerved to the right to avoid a head-on crash, causing her to lose control.

The semi then hit her car, which then caught on fire.

Good Samaritans tried to pull the woman out of the Honda, but she ended up dying at the scene.

The semi driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

