Woman killed after getting out of moving vehicle in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman who died after authorities say she got out of a moving truck in Fresno County Tuesday night has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified her as 34-year-old Gabrielle Mammen of Firebaugh.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Millerton and North Fork roads in Friant.

The California Highway Patrol says Mammen was sitting in the front seat when she got out of the moving vehicle.

Mammen was run over by one of the truck's back tires and died at the scene.

Officers say the 20-year-old driver, who was Mammen's boyfriend, reported that he was going about 40 miles per hour when she was run over.

The boyfriend is not in custody and officers said Tuesday night that no foul play is suspected.

Domestic violence, drugs, and alcohol have been ruled out for the driver.

Toxicology results for Mammen are still pending.