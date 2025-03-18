Woman killed in single-car crash in Madera County with baby in back seat, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a single-car crash in Madera County.

It happened just before 12:30 pm Monday near Avenue 17 and Road 28 1/2.

The California Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old woman was driving with her baby boy in the backseat.

We're told the child is under a year old.

For an unknown reason, she went off the road and into a barbed wire fence and wood post.

The CHP says the post went through the windshield, killing the woman.

The baby was taken to Valley Children's Hospital for evaluation.

Officers say it was raining at the time of the crash, but investigators aren't sure if weather was a factor.

