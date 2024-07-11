Woman sentenced for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare County

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, July 11, 2024
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has learned her fate after being convicted of hitting and killing a man who was walking his bike.

Shay Dejonge was sentenced to two years in state prison.

On November 5, 2021, 31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144 when he was hit by Dejonge.

She turned herself in a few days later on November 9.

Dejonge's license was suspended at the time.

The Tulare County District Attorney's office said they objected to the sentencing and argued for a longer punishment.

