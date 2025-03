Workout Wednesday: Kettlebell helping with balance

When it comes to working on keeping your balance and gaining muscle, a kettlebell can make all the difference.

When it comes to working on keeping your balance and gaining muscle, a kettlebell can make all the difference.

When it comes to working on keeping your balance and gaining muscle, a kettlebell can make all the difference.

When it comes to working on keeping your balance and gaining muscle, a kettlebell can make all the difference.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When it comes to working on keeping your balance and gaining muscle, a kettlebell can make all the difference.

Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways to help in this week's "Workout Wednesday."