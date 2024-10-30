Workout Wednesday: Simple motions for lower-body workouts
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 2:32PM
Workout Wednesday: Simple motions for lower-body workoutsIn this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us how to get the most out of a few simple motions.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Exercising your lower body doesn't have to be tough.
In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us how to get the most out of a few simple motions.
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.