Workout Wednesday: Workouts when short on time
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 1:11PM
Workout Wednesday: Workouts when short on timeFitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us a few ways to make the most out of that short time in this week's "Workout Wednesday."
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes, we don't have a lot of time to get in a workout.
Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us a few ways to make the most out of that short time in this week's "Workout Wednesday."
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.