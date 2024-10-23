Workout Wednesday: Workouts when short on time

Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us a few ways to make the most out of that short time in this week's "Workout Wednesday."

Workout Wednesday: Workouts when short on time Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us a few ways to make the most out of that short time in this week's "Workout Wednesday."

Workout Wednesday: Workouts when short on time Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us a few ways to make the most out of that short time in this week's "Workout Wednesday."

Workout Wednesday: Workouts when short on time Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us a few ways to make the most out of that short time in this week's "Workout Wednesday."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes, we don't have a lot of time to get in a workout.

Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us a few ways to make the most out of that short time in this week's "Workout Wednesday."

