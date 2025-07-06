Xavier Worthy holds 1st foundation event in hometown of Fresno

Xavier Worthy may play in Kansas City but the Valley native hasn't forgotten his roots. "Kansas City is work, Fresno is home," he jokingly said.

Worthy is coming off a rookie season where he scored 9 touchdowns and a showing in Super Bowl LIX with 157 receiving yards (5th most in SB history). Saturday saw a different kind of history with his 'Xavier Worthy Foundation' holding its first event in his hometown of Fresno.

More than 400 local football players were welcomed, not at his alma mater of Central High School, but at Edison HS. "This is where I played little league so it's important to give back to where my roots came from," he said.

The camp featured food, mentorship, and football. "Most of them live right here in the community to see them come right back here," said Edison's athletic director Dave Wheeler. "Dreams. This is dreams out here today for our kids. If he did it they can do it."

Worthy says he didn't attend have a chance to attend a camp like this as a kid but that meeting his idol Desean Jackson was a stepping stone in his journey to the NFL. "You never know who's going to be the next 'me' or who needs those words of encouragement to be able to go out there and do that," Worthy said. "I just want to be that spark for them."

Supporting that mission was his new teammate in KC Mac Dalena. "We were in the same grade so him doing what he did all through elementary school, high school and then 7 on 7 together," said Dalena, a Fresno State and San Joaquin Memorial grad. "Now what he's done in the league - if you know him - what he's came from and what he's done it's not a surprise."

Xavier's foundation, built in partnership with him mom Nicky. "The Worthy 1's" is built to help single mothers and their children break what they call cycles of struggle to unlock generational success. "it's the signature of the moms that put in the time and effort to be the dad and the mom and the single parent's out there being the super hero," Worthy said.

Also showing support was former Edison great Ickey Woods who played four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. "I've got a few nieces and nephews out here," Woods told Action News. "It's great to come see them have an opportunity to meet someone like him...they can keep their dreams alive knowing that they can also make it being from Fresno."

A full-circle football moment that's Worthy of an encore. "It's important for us to come back and give that foundation for the kids and show them you can make it - we all came from the same spot," he said.