For future students looking to join the First Year Experience Program, applications open up in January.

'First Year Experience' Program at Fresno City College support students through critical first year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Navigating a new campus, figuring out which classes you're required to take, and trying to maneuver through life's challenges can be hard.

Madison Perez say as a first generation college student, that was her experience.

"College in it's entirety was overwhelming, it was new. I had basically no idea what to do." Madison said.

She says that's why she was so thankful staff from the 'First Year Experience' Program at Fresno City College encouraged her to apply.

The FYE program provides first-time college students with transitional support as they go through their first year.

"I always doubted myself in my first year, but they never had any doubt for me and that is honestly what helped me stay in my first year." Madison said.

It's open to all graduating high school seniors who attend FCC in the fall of their graduating year.

Around 300 students are in the FYE program this year, many of which you'll find hanging out in the FYE lounge.

Dedicated staff, including counselors, help make sure students have what they need to make it through the first year.

"So that really is the overriding purpose of the program is to provide whatever supports are necessary to make sure that the students feel connected and that they want to stay and that they're successful enough to stay." Dir. of Title V Programs as FCC David Childers said.

Students are split up into smaller cohorts, including some in specialized cohorts like "explorers" for those still trying to figure out their major, LGBTQ+ and allies, or "Linked learning" which focuses on collaboration and project based learning.

The program is possible through Title V funding.

Administrators say in the first three years, the program has been working.

"We've seen that our data is showing that we have more students being retained, students having higher GPAs." VP of Ed. Services and Institutional Effectiveness at FCC Ghada Al-Masri said.

In addition to the faculty, there's always a peer mentor available.

The peer mentors are all students who previously completed the FYE Program.

That's what Madison is doing now, being someone who first-time students can depend on.

"I found that a lot of students here who are asking for help, most of the time they want someone to talk to." Madison said. "And I think that's one of the best things about this program, there's always someone who is willing to listen to you here." Madison said.

For future students looking to join the FYE Program, applications open up in January.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.