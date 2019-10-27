PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Potential power shutoffs could affect areas of Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned of a potential PG&E power shutoff that could affect some customers in Fresno County.

An ABC30 insider who lives near Sky Harbour Road and Sky Lake said she received a text message saying power may be shut off in her neighborhood on Sunday due to gusty winds, dry conditions, and heightened fire risk.

Action News reached out to the utility company. A spokesperson was not able to give an accurate number of customers impacted. He did say Fresno County has been added to the list of areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) plan.

PG&E announced shutoffs to parts of Madera County on Saturday. Additional areas of Mariposa County were added to the shutoff list.
