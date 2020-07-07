Pets & Animals

Project Survival's Cat Haven hoping to get new crates for big cats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames burned too close for comfort to Project Survival's Cat Haven in Dunlap over the weekend, and now they need the community's help to make sure their cats stay safe in the event of another fire.

Firefighters put out the blaze burning within view of Cat Haven's lower parking lot on Sunday.

But the fire served as a good reminder of how much time they need to load their animals up if they have to evacuate.

Just five years ago, they spent hours making sure all of their cats made it safely off the property when the Rough Fire forced them to get out of the area.

Now, they're hoping new crates will help them load up the big cats if they have to evacuate quickly.

"We have crates available but it took us eight hours to evacuate all the animals," says Dale Anderson, Project Survival's Cat Haven Founder. "The idea with the new crate design is to attach to the side of the enclosure and you feed the cats inside the crates so they get used to going in there."

If you'd like to donate to Project Survival's Cat Haven and help them get their new crates for their big cats, you can go to their Facebook page.
