Quail State in downtown Fresno officially opening rooftop bar next week

The owners of Quail State say reservations are open for the restaurant and bar inside the historic Pacific Southwest Building.
Spots were quickly snapped up for the long-awaited opening, scheduled for next Wednesday.
Under tighter pandemic restrictions, service was limited to drinks to-go.
The owners thanked city officials and builders for the work it took to offer service under the sky.
"We're excited to finally be able to open to welcome people into this space. When you make a reservation, you can either book for the rooftop deck itself or inside, which is also an incredible experience. You get to see all of the views still," said owner and co-founder, Hayley Islas-Wolf.
The restaurant and bar include features that are uniquely Fresno, including the bar that was made from a 300-year-old fallen black walnut tree and elements of original 1920s architecture.
Reservations can be made 30 days in advance.