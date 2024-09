New Quesadilla Gorilla location holds soft opening in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A restaurant with a faithful following is about to gain new fans with a new location.

The new Quesadilla Gorilla location in Tulare held a soft opening with the menu that first gained its fame.

The owners call it a community-driven company, and the Tulare restaurant marks the fifth in the franchise.

A grand opening will be held on Friday.