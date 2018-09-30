Random shooting nearly kills sleeping boy in southeast Fresno

A Fresno family is dealing with fear, adrenaline, and damage after a random shooting targeted their home overnight and nearly killed a little boy.Police say someone fired three shots at their house in southeast Fresno right around 1 a.m. Sunday. One bullet hit a car parked on the lawn, but the other two hit right below a bedroom window where an 8-year-old boy was sleeping."It's really scary," said Maggie Belmontez, the boy's grandmother. "I've lived here for 52 years and nothing like this has ever happened, but for someone to harm my grandbaby? No. No. No. My poor baby is scared. It went through his curtain. It hit his comforter by his feet."Police collected rifle casings in front of the home, but they don't have any suspects yet.They promised the little boy they'd keep checking in on him.