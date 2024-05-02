Randy's Donuts plans to open more locations in the Valley

Randy's Donuts is planning to open 10 more stores in the Central Valley within the next two years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the most recognized donut shops in the world is set to expand in the Valley.

Randy's Donuts plans to open ten more stores in Central California within two years.

That's on top of the two we first told you about in March in Northeast and Northwest Fresno.

The location on Shaw and Maple by Fresno State is expected to start welcoming customers by Summer.

The location on Bullard and Palm is coming this Fall.

The new expansion announcement brings the total number of shops built in the Central Valley to 12.

No details were given on where the other locations are planned.

Randy's is known for its giant rooftop donut in its store near LAX, which has made numerous appearances in movies and shows.