Randy's Donuts opening 2 locations in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is underway to bring an iconic donut shop to the Valley.

Randy's Donuts is preparing to open two locations in Fresno.

Pictures showing the progress were shared on the company's Instagram page.

One of the new shops will be on shaw and maple in northeast fresno.

The second Valley location will be on Palm and Bullard in northwest Fresno.

Randy's Donuts was created in 1952 and has become one of the most recognized donut shops, especially in Southern California, where a giant rooftop donut attracts visitors.

Regarding its new valley locations, the company said:

"We are excited to bring Randy's SoCal vibe and delicious donuts to Fresno and the Central Valley soon".

It's unclear when the shops will open.