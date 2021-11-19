RareTea brings location to northwest Fresno, aims to add more in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're a fan of sipping on something sweet or looking for something stronger, RareTea is living up to its name by brewing a unique beverage for tea lovers.RareTea Fresno's Selena Le says a steady stream of customers helped them shatter first-day franchise records.The Valley native says, "we served about 1,000 cups on grand opening day."A fan-favorite comes from the tea-presso machine. It's similar to an espresso machine for coffee with organic teas that are individually packaged.Le says, "Once you choose the base, we rip the seal, put it into the machine and freshly drip it in under a minute."In addition to the variety of menu options and presentation, it's their core values that keep customers coming back."The quality and consistency are some of the most important foundations for a really great beverage and drink," said Selena.For first-timers, staff can guide you through what you want based on flavor profile, caffeine level or whatever you're in the mood for.Not every drink comes with boba but for the ones that do, you can choose from three different types of boba: regular, crystal or caramelized brown sugar boba.If you're looking for something sweet to pair with your drink, RareTea partners with local bakers.Le says, "We're currently offering crinkle cookies. They're chewy on the outside, a little cakey in the middle and we have pretty unique flavors here.A week into business, Selena is already looking to expand the menu -- both tea and baked goods.Fresno marks the company's 15th store and 2nd Central Valley location.Plans are in the works to bring two shops to Visalia and Merced.