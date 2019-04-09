shooting

Reedley police call on public for help after pair of weekend shootings

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a pair of weekend shootings stunned a Reedley neighborhood, police are urging community involvement to crack down on gang violence.

"We need them to get involved if they see something they have to say something," said Reedley police chief Joe Garza.

Garza says the two shootings on Saturday were unrelated, but the department is still actively investigating both.

"Violence in Reedley is very rare, and it is very surprising that you have two incidents that occurred in one time," he said.

The first was on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on Springfield and Buttonwillow to find two men shot several times in their driveway.

At least one dead, two injured in pair of Reedley shootings

One was released from the hospital while the other remains in critical but stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

Just five hours later, only a few blocks away, another shooting occurred at Duff and Sunset.

The coroner has confirmed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

"It appears that person was just reckless with the gun," Garza said.

Police have obtained surveillance video from the weekend and are hoping witnesses will come forward.

"Someone saw something we're just wanting them to assist us," Garza said. "I know that the fear is out there of retaliation but we're just wanting people to contact us."

That fear was the case when Action News tried to speak with neighbors. They didn't want to talk on camera but say that Springfield home involved in the first shooting Saturday evening, has been targeted several times before.

"The only way we can solve crime and deal with the crime in our community is if we as a community work together," Garza said.

15 years ago, the city implemented a gang injunction. While the chief says that has been successful, he says they're always looking at ways to improve safety.
