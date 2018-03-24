Residents return home after truck crashes into multiplex causing gas leak in Central Fresno

Residents are back in their homes and a busy stretch of Olive Avenue is back open after a crash prompted a gas leak.Police and fire crews were called to Olive Avenue and Calaveras Street after a truck crashed into a multiplex.The truck hit a gas meter on the side of the building. As a precaution families in the area and a nearby business were evacuated."Anytime we have an incident like this there's a potential for danger or hazard we'd rather lean forward and just to be on the safe side. We evacuated everyone and now the hazard is cleared and were ready to go," said Fresno Fire Department Brian Price.PG&E crews were able to shut off the gas and secure the scene.Olive Street was shut down for close to two hours between Blackstone and Delphina.The two people in the vehicle were treated on scene for injuries. The cause remains under investigation but drugs or alcohol have been ruled out.