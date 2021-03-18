Fresno community holding fundraiser for popular trainer battling cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- She's known for being a powerhouse in the gym and a familiar face in our homes.Personal trainer and fitness expert, Rhonda Murphy, motivates through building up her clients' minds, body and spirits.Rhonda says, "They want a place that's safe; a place that they feel someone is taking care of them."Her drive didn't start at the gym.Rhonda was one of California's first female firefighters. A career that abruptly ended with a car crash.She vowed to not only survive but thrive after creating Rhonda's Personal Training in northeast Fresno.A routine mammogram at the start of this year means now she's facing a new battle.Murphy says, "All I heard was cancer and it was very fast-moving. She told me five times that day, 'You don't realize how you saved yourself. You would've been gone in one year, it's that fast-moving.'"Diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, Rhonda is using her journey to help others.She says, "This thing is treatable because I went and got a mammogram. Simple as that, go get a mammogram! Guys, go get your prostate checked!"Rhonda's treatment includes five hours of chemo every three weeks. On top of hair loss, and neuropathy in her hands, "I've had to cut my business in half because I'm exhausted, she said."Rhonda has 12 more weeks of chemo and once she's healed, she'll undergo surgery, followed by radiation.Much like she teaches her clients at the gym, she doesn't have to do it alone.Rhonda says, "It's going to be a journey. It's going to be a tough journey -- just adapt and adjust baby. We got this."Family, friends and the community she fondly calls her earth angels have kept Rhonda ready to beat cancer.The latest show of support is a taco plate fundraiser at the Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association in Downtown Fresno, with 100% of proceeds going to Rhonda's medical costs.The fundraiser runs from 10 AM - 5 PM, Saturday, March 20th. Pre-orders are recommended by calling 559-930-6959.