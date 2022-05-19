habitat for humanity

Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking; 8 Riverdale families to receive new home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking; 8 families to receive new home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The small, rural town of Riverdale will soon be growing.

Habitat for Humanity announced that it will be building eight homes, with the federal government pitching in to help.

"One of the cool things about the United States Department of Agriculture is they have a 502 direct loan program that is available for low-income rural housing,'' explained Ashley Hedemann, Human Resource and Operations Manager with Habitat For Humanity.

In a surprise announcement Wednesday, all eight families had been notified that they had been chosen for the project. The digging is set to begin soon.

"It feels really good that we are just going to have a house finally and I'm just excited to start shoveling and getting to work," said Stephanie Perez, family recipient.

Perez, sharing her family's surprise and excitement after finding out they were one of the eight families that will have a new home built by summer 2023.

"Well my mom here did not want to cry, that was her whole mission," added Perez.

Central Valley Community Bank also partnered with Habitat to help make this all possible, providing the loans for this project, totaling $2.9 million.

The company sees it as an investment in the future of the Valley.

"The families that are going to benefit from this. I mean, you're the next generation that is going to keep Riverdale going," said Ken Ramos, Vice President with Central Valley Community Bank

"Our families are carrying a home mortgage. Habitat is a hand up, we are not a handout," added Hedemann.

The selected families will also have to contribute 500 hours of "sweat equity" lending a helping hand in the construction of these homes, something they are grateful to do.

And they wanted to share a message of perseverance and supporting one another.

"Shout out to my daughter, Roxanne. She wasn't able to be with us, she's doing her finals, but she is the one who picked me up and said 'Mom, it's not always going to be this way. We're going to get up there.'" said Iscel Madrigal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenriverdalehabitat for humanityhousing watch
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Habitat for Humanity, City of Clovis gift home to Navy veteran
Habitat of Humanity gifts Clovis home to veteran and his family
High school students build house on campus for family in need
Madera family becomes first-time homeowners with Habitat for Humanity
TOP STORIES
Riverbed fire that destroyed 2 homes in Madera sparks frustration
Madera family plans to rebuild after brush fire damages multiple homes
Suspect in fire that damaged Visalia businesses appears in court
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
Fresno State task force: Madden's name should be removed from library
Housing Watch: Looking at real estate forecast of Fresno area
Cousin of former Bulldog Davante Adams shot, killed in East Palo Alto
Show More
Police identify 27-year-old killed in northwest Fresno shooting
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Tulare County's 1st youth crisis center set to open
Heart of the Horse nonprofit in need of hay as prices rise
Man found shot to death in Fresno grocery store parking lot
More TOP STORIES News