Man recovering after medical emergency ends in fiery crash in Clovis

A long road to recovery is ahead for a man who was badly burned in a Clovis crash.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long road to recovery is ahead for a man burned in a Clovis crash.

On January 11, a truck slammed into a home on Pollasky and 8th. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, but the driver and his passenger were hospitalized.

29-year-old Dillon Green is still hospitalized from that crash.

"There's really no recovering from something like this," said Jessica Green, Dillon's older sister. "I know this is going to affect him for the rest of his life."

According to Jessica her brother suffered burns on more than 20% of his body and burns to his lungs and throat in the January crash. Both the house and truck caught fire. Clovis Police said Dillon had a medical emergency that led to the crash.

"His hands are totally burnt," said Sherry Green, Dillon's mother. "The worst was his hands and his back. He's had a couple of skin grafts done already."

According to Sherry, his doctors say he'll have more surgeries and need therapy once he's released from the hospital. Dillon worked in insulation, his hands are essential to earn a living. His mother Sherry Green said they're not sure he'll be able to return to his old job.

"They said that he'll get most of the use of his hands after a year, but they can't guarantee if he's going to get all full function of his hands," said Sherry.

As hard as the news is for Sherry and Jessica, they worry about Dillon's 4-year-old son Joshua, who they said means the world to Dillon.

"Honestly I think his son is what made him fight through this because he was in critical condition for a few days," said Jessica. "We didn't know if he was going to make it or not."

The passenger in the truck was also hospitalized, no word on their condition at this time.

The house involved in the crash was an Airbnb.

According to management, people were supposed to be at the home at the time but had delayed their trip by a day.

The home will need to be torn down and rebuilt.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.