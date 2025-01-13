Former Valley residents tried to save their Southern California home from Eaton Fire

Former Central Valley residents Robert and Athena Garrett did everything they could to save their home, even after they had no access to water.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I just wasn't going to go down without a fight," Altadena resident Robert Garrett said.

Robert Garrett says knowing he did all he could to save his home, makes the pain of losing it somewhat bearable.

"I was still out there watering the yard. The embers were like fireflies swirling around me," Robert said. "I finally said I was afraid I was going to catch fire myself."

Robert and his wife Athena had lived in their Altadena home, more than 30 years.

As they saw the glow of flames inching closer to their home on Tuesday night, they left not knowing that would be the last time they saw it standing.

"We brought our box of important papers but we really had definitely intended to go back," Athena Bressel-Garrett said.

After grabbing a meal, they returned to see their home, which was one of three still standing.

"The house next to us, the attic exploded," Robert said. "The fire started up a telephone pole which is right next to my upstairs room."

"We were shoveling rocks onto the fire next door to keep it away from our house," Athena said. "Then we went to get the hose and there was no water."

That didn't stop them.

"There we're all these spot fires I mean again I was just running and stomping them out and Robert drained the water heater because we had no water," Athena said.

Soon these tiles from their bay window would be all they recognized of their home.

"It looks like a nuclear bomb went off. It's just flattened," Robert describing the decimation the flames did to their neighborhood.

Rubble and downed power lines are what's left behind.

Focusing on the future is what keeps them going.

"Starting out life again. Not worrying about all of the things I lost. It's so horrible I can't even process. It's my whole life," Robert said.

Robert does sound design and music editing for films. He says he's thankful he was able to save some of their belongings including the computer from his music studio.

A lifeline to some of his best projects as he focuses on a new beginning.

"I'm okay now," Robert said. "I'm going to concentrate on the future."

