armed robbery

Man arrested in connection to 8 armed robberies also suspected in Tulare County murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Detectives searching for 18-year-old wanted for Tulare Co. robbery; 2 others arrested

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a series of armed robberies in Tulare County. Investigators now believe he and two others are also responsible for a homicide in Farmersville.

Sheriff's detectives served multiple search warrants at locations they believed were connected to the investigation Friday. While deputies were searching a house, they spotted 18-year-old Alexis Ceballos getting into a car.

Detectives pulled him over on Highway 65 near Olive Avenue, but Ceballos got out of the car and started running. They chased him and eventually took him into custody.

Ceballos's arrest comes days after deputies announced the arrests of 18-year-old Izik Ramirez of Visalia and 19-year-old Julio Solorzano of Farmersville.

Sheriff's officials say the three suspects were responsible for eight robberies that occurred on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Tulare County and Los Angeles.

Investigators say Ceballos, Ramirez and Solorzano are also suspected in a homicide that happened in Farmersville on December 24.

Ceballos was booked into the Tulare County jail on robbery and murder charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyarrestmurderrobberyhomicidearmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Deputies: Wallets, cell phones stolen from fieldworkers in Tulare Co.
Deputies investigating series of armed robberies in Tulare County
Detectives searching for 18-year-old wanted for Tulare Co. robbery
Armed suspects caught on camera robbing Fresno County store
TOP STORIES
Madera woman with COVID-19 needs lung transplant to survive
Scammers tried to use Assemblyman's office in EDD fraud scheme
FS paid top administrator to leave after sexual harassment confirmed
New findings surface in case of baby death in Visalia
Woman alleging she was raped at Fresno State frat files lawsuit
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
When to use your at-home COVID test
Show More
China's pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts
Fresno rental prices continue to rise, report shows
5 accused of drug sales, child endangerment in Visalia
Fresno County's stunning Blossom Trail opens
Local senators introduce bill to collect water
More TOP STORIES News