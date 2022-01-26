armed robbery

Detectives searching for 18-year-old wanted for Tulare Co. robbery; 2 others arrested

Detectives are still searching for 18-year-old Alexis Ceballos of Porterville. Officials say Ceballos is considered armed and dangerous.

EARLIMART, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives have arrested two men in connection to a robbery in Earlimart.

It happened early on Christmas morning at the Speedway Gas Station on Sierra and Front.

Three armed suspects were caught on surveillance cameras walking into the store and demanding money from the clerk. They all left with cash and other merchandise.

Investigators served search warrants in Pixley, Farmersville, Porterville and Visalia and eventually arrested 18-year-old Izik Ramirez of Visalia and 19-year-old Julio Solorzano of Farmersville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

