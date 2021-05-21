community

Fresno teen restores American flag at Roeding Park

A local boy scout has restored a piece of Fresno's history.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local boy scout has restored a piece of Fresno's history.

Christian Juvet tackled a big job for his Eagle Scout project.

The 17-year-old Bullard High School senior sanded, primed and re-painted the large American flag at Roeding Park near the Belmont traffic circle.

"The project took, I'd say, about a month in total to put together. It was a lot of hard work, but it all paid off," Juvet said.

The teen said he is thankful to everyone who supported his project as he awaits his Eagle Scout rank.

He plans to take his love of art and study graphic design in college.

