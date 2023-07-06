Fresno man now facing murder charges in shooting death of girlfriend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will now face murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend.
22-year-old Rosalino Mendoza-Hernandez was initially arrested for attempted murder after the July first attack.
But those charges will be upgraded, as investigators confirm the victim, 27-year-old Anissia Martinez, died from her injuries Wednesday.
Police found Martinez in the roadway at Balch and Winery Avenues last Saturday, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Mendoza-Hernandez was taken into custody after trying to run from the scene.
During a search of the area, officers recovered a handgun they believe was used in the shooting.