Man shot and killed during fight in Merced, police say

A man has died after he was shot during an argument in Merced on Monday night.

A man has died after he was shot during an argument in Merced on Monday night.

A man has died after he was shot during an argument in Merced on Monday night.

A man has died after he was shot during an argument in Merced on Monday night.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot during an argument in Merced on Monday night.

The shooting happened at 8 pm in the area of Conestoga and Topeka drives.

Merced police say a 36-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene of the shooting.

Officials say at least two people had been arguing before shots were fired.

Detectives are working to find witnesses and any surveillance footage that can help with their investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Merced Police Department.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.