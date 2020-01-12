Society

Royal family: Queen Elizabeth, Harry, William to meet Monday after 'Megxit' decision

LONDON -- The United Kingdom's royal family will gather Monday to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's role in the monarchy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are "stepping back" from royal duties, a palace source told ABC News.

Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will meet in their country house in Sandringham to go over next steps.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?

U.K. media reported Saturday that the queen wants a solution found before Harry's next scheduled public appearance, a rugby event at Buckingham Palace next Thursday.

Meghan, meanwhile, has flown to Canada, where the couple and their 8-month-old son, Archie, spent a six-week Christmas break. They announced this week they plan to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America, with Canada their likely base. Meghan is American but lived in Toronto for several years while filming the TV show "Suits."

The prince and the former actress married in 2018, and broadcasts of their Windsor Castle wedding were watched around the world. Harry, 35, is sixth in line to the British throne, a former British army officer and one of the royal family's most popular members.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsqueen elizabethroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldroyal rumble
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News